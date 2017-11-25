TRAVEL: Snake Pass from Sheffield to Manchester is CLOSED due to snow

Snowfall overnight has shut a major road connecting Sheffield to Manchester.

Derbyshire Police confirm the bad weather has caused the closure of the A57 Snake Pass and other roads in the Peak District.

A force spokesman said: "Please note that overnight snow in the north of the county has resulted in several road closures: Cat & Fiddle (A54/A537), Snake Pass (A57), A623 (Peak Forest/Sparrowpit. The A515 is passable by 4x4 only, with significant disruptions due to stuck HGVs and several RTCs."

Derbyshire County Council, who is in charge of gritting the roads released a statement earlier today.

It read: "Our gritting crews have been out treating roads since yesterday afternoon - treating our secondary network yesterday lunchtime, before repeatedly gritting the primary network yesterday evening and through the night. They’re treating high routes again now.

“Sleet has caused some wash off of the grit, making driving conditions difficult in freezing conditions. “Please drive with extra care if you need to make journeys.”