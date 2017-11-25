TRAVEL: Snake Pass from Sheffield to Manchester has reopened

Have your say

A major road connecting Sheffield and Manchester has reopened.

Derbyshire Police confirmed snowfall and ice caused the closure of the A57 Snake Pass and other roads in the Peak District early on Saturday morning.

But Derbyshire County Council, who are in charge of gritting, reopened the road yesterday after several hours.

Motorists are still being urged to drive carefully.

A council spokesman said: "The A57 Snake Pass and A53 Cat & Fiddle have now re-opened and are passable with care following closures due to snow and ice. Forecast is for freezing temps and possibility of further light snow flurries on high routes. Drive safely."