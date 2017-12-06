TRAVEL: Luxury ABode Manchester is a perfect base for exploring this great city

The last decade or so has seen short ‘city breaks’ become more and more popular.

One reason for this has been the rise of budget airlines and low cost flights but you don’t necessarily have to venture too far to enjoy a good city break.

An 'Enviable' room at ABode Manchester

Especially when you have cities of the calibre of Manchester not too far away.

The city boasts fantastic city centre shopping, a huge array of bars, restaurants and nightclubs, as well as a proud music and cultural heritage.

Being so close to Sheffield it is quite easy to get a taste of Manchester in a day but a weekend or longer means you can experience all that the city has to offer.

For our weekend across the Pennines we let the train take the strain.

Cocktails in the Brasserie bar

The train journey from Sheffield to Manchester Piccadilly is just 50 minutes and from there it was just a couple minutes walk to our base for the weekend - ABode Manchester.

This luxury boutique hotel is situated in a grand red brick building which in the 19th Century was a textile mill.

ABode is a classic case of old meeting new - the traditional and the contemporary blending seamlessly together.

On offer are a range of bespoke rooms of varying styles and sizes.

Steak frites is one of the many classics on offer at the Brasserie restaurant

There are four bands of rooms ranging from ‘Comfortable’ up through to ‘Desirable’, ‘Enviable’ and suites tagged as ‘Fabulous on Fifth’.

Our room was in the ‘Desirable’ band and it is fair to say it had a unique character to it.

Slightly minimalist but overall it was stylish, spacious and had enough warmth to it.

The parquet flooring was softened by a large rug and the tan leather armchairs and high ceiling added a touch of opulence.

The Brasserie at ABode Manchester

But the pièce de résistance was the bed - a huge luxurious thing which was the epitome of comfort.

The bathroom was fab too.

On the ground floor and lower ground floor there is the Brasserie cocktail bar and Brasserie restaurant.

After a pre-meal cocktail in the bar we were shown downstairs to the table we had reserved for what turned out to be a memorable meal.

The restaurant was relatively busy and the atmosphere was that sweet spot between intimate and lively.

The menu prides itself on having a ‘comfortingly, nostalgic nod and time-honoured classics’.

Grab a Full English for breakfast

The choice is good and our food was very well presented and more importantly tasted really good.

I went for a whole lobster and it was simply divine, a seafood lover’s dream.

We were back downstairs the next morning for breakfast and once again we found the food to be excellent.

ABode Manchester proved to be the perfect base for exploring the city.

During our stay we managed to make it round the excellent shops the city had to offer as well as some of bars, and also visited the the fascinating John Rylands Library. All of this we managed to do on foot thanks to the hotel’s proximity to many of Manchester’s main attractions.

Our stay at the hotel was made even better by the service we received from the staff who really looked after us and went out of their way to ensure we had a good stay. This is a big deal.

If you are planning a break away in Manchester- be it a romantic getaway, or a break with family and friends - ABode Manchester really is an excellent option.

For more information visit www.abodemanchester.co.uk