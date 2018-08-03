Travel disruption expected in Sheffield as tram track replacement continues

The third phase of major tram tracks replacement work is set to take place in a weeks time, causing further travel disruption.

Essential work to extend the lifespan of the Supertram network, affecting the Purple route, will move to the area between Gleadless Townend and Herdings Park on Friday August 10.

As part of a three-year rail replacement project, works will start in Area 3 between Gleadless Townend and Herdings Park from Friday August 10 until Sunday August 19, subject to weather and site conditions.

Work on area two, between Birley Lane and Halfway, began on Saturday June 23 and is scheduled for completion on Wednesday August 8.



South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) Director of Public Transport, Ben Gilligan said: “Works are progressing to programme and we have been fortunate with the dry weather so far, which has provided ideal working conditions for the team on site.

"We continue to work with our partners, Stagecoach Supertram to keep customers informed of disruptions and keep them moving whilst the works take place.”

Area three works will affect Purple route tram services, which will operate a limited service between Cathedral and Birley Lane.

Replacement buses will run between Gleadless Townend and Herdings Park, serving the stops that will be temporarily closed.

During the works, Purple route services will run as normal between Malin Bridge and Birley Lane, where they will terminate.

The replacement buses will operate between Gleadless Townend and Herdings Park, as Herdings/Leighton Road and Herdings Park tram stops will be temporarily closed.

Halfway Park and Ride will remain open during the period, and parking will be free as the work takes place.

Customers need to buy their tram ticket on board and are advised to plan ahead, as journey times may be affected.

Yellow and Blue routes will run normally during the works.

To keep up to date with the works, bus and traffic diversions visit the Travel South Yorkshire website via www.websitetravelsouthyorkshire.com/RailReplacement. Passengers can also find information via twitter @TSYalerts.

Information about tram replacements bus routes will be available at www.supertram.com or @SCSupertram on twitter.