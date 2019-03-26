Have your say

A man was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital after he became trapped in a sinkhole in Barnsley.

He was reportedly trapped ‘right up to his neck’ according to local residents.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said crews were deployed to a man trapped in a ‘sinkhole’ on Fitzwilliam Street, Elsecar, at 12.50pm yesterday.

They sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance, an hazardous area response team and an air ambulance.

Firefighters freed the trapped man, who they said was found in a collapsed trench.

No other details have yet been released.