Buses have been diverted away from a Sheffield estate, after a car crash at a busy junction.

The collision, which happened this morning, has stopped buses getting onto the Wybourne estate, according to bosses at First, and means the 56 service is having to miss it out. It is not known if anyone has been hurt.

A spokesman for First said on social media at 11.40am: “A RTC is blocking the junction of Whites Lane and Maltravers Road. Services are only able to operate Netheredge/City without servicing Wybourn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm has now confirmed (12.02pm) it is able to operate on its usual route again.

Buses have been diverted after a crash blocking the junction of Whites Lane and Maltravers Road, Sheffield, pictured. PIcture: Google