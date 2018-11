A major road between Sheffield and Manchester is closed tonight.

The A628 Woodhead Pass is closed between the A616 Flouch Roundabout and the A57 junction at the Gun Inn pub due to roadworks being carried out by Highways England.

The Woodhead Pass at Flouch Roundabout. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Follow our LIVE blog for all the latest updates

The road is due to reopen at 6am on Wednesday.