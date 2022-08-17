Woodhead Pass A628: Disruption warning as two lorries collide on main route between Sheffield and Manchester
Police have warned motorists to avoid the Woodhead Pass after two lorries crashed this morning
The incident happened at Crowden, on the road which links Sheffield and Manchester, with both drivers injured in the collision.
Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Drivers are advised to avoid the Woodhead Pass at Crowden following a collision between two HGVs. The drivers of the lorries suffered minor injuries, however, one of the vehicles requires recovery and there is significant disruption as a result of the incident.”
