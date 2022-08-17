Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The incident happened at Crowden, on the road which links Sheffield and Manchester , with both drivers injured in the collision.

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Drivers are advised to avoid the Woodhead Pass at Crowden following a collision between two HGVs. The drivers of the lorries suffered minor injuries, however, one of the vehicles requires recovery and there is significant disruption as a result of the incident.”