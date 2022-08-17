News you can trust since 1887
Woodhead Pass A628: Disruption warning as two lorries collide on main route between Sheffield and Manchester

Police have warned motorists to avoid the Woodhead Pass after two lorries crashed this morning

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:11 am

The incident happened at Crowden, on the road which links Sheffield and Manchester, with both drivers injured in the collision.

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Drivers are advised to avoid the Woodhead Pass at Crowden following a collision between two HGVs. The drivers of the lorries suffered minor injuries, however, one of the vehicles requires recovery and there is significant disruption as a result of the incident.”

