Which Barnsley roundabout sees the most accidents? New figures revealed

Fresh data has revealed how many collisions have taken place at some of Barnsley’s busiest roundabouts, and how often they happen compared with the huge numbers of vehicles using them.

Council figures show there have been 41 recorded personal injury collisions (PICs) on Townend Roundabout over the past decade – the highest of the sites listed – but none of them fatal. In the same period, more than 251 million vehicle movements have taken place at Townend alone.

Stairfoot Roundabout saw 39 collisions over the same period, while Harborough Hill, also known as Old Mill Lane, recorded 36. Alhambra Roundabout saw 30 collisions and Junction 37 at Dodworth recorded 16. None of these sites have seen a fatal incident, and the Junction 37 figure excludes the M1 slip roads, which are managed by National Highways.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said the figures show Barnsley’s roundabouts have a “strong safety record”.

“Road safety remains a top priority for the council and our roundabouts continue to demonstrate a strong safety record,” he said.

“While minor collisions do happen, they are not a significant concern for motorists and road users in our borough. Our reviews of cluster site data are carried out regularly and in line with national guidance.”

The most common cause of collisions on roundabouts was driver error, particularly among young motorists, the council said.

To address this, Barnsley has launched the Don’t Drive Daft campaign aimed at 18–24-year-olds, a group over-represented in casualty statistics, with messages relevant to all road users.

The Barnsley Road Safety Partnership, which includes the council, South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, is continuing to take a data-led approach to improving safety on the borough’s roads.