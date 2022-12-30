This photo shows the aftermath of the collision which happened in Wharncliffe Side, on Main Road, near the junction with Brightholmlee Lane, not far from the Blue Ball pub today, Friday, December 30, at around 10am.

A spokesperson for the bus operator Stagecoach said: "We can confirm that one of our services was involved in an incident at 10am at Wharncliffe Side travelling towards Stocksbridge on Friday 30 December. Thankfully neither the driver, nor the three passengers on board were injured and (they) were able to continue with their journeys. Police attended the scene. We will be reviewing CCTV from the bus and working alongside the police to investigate the incident further.”