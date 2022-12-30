News you can trust since 1887
Wharncliffe Side: Police called and investigation launched after bus crashes into traffic lights in Sheffield

An investigation has been launched after a bus crashed into a set of traffic lights in Sheffield this morning.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 1:47pm

This photo shows the aftermath of the collision which happened in Wharncliffe Side, on Main Road, near the junction with Brightholmlee Lane, not far from the Blue Ball pub today, Friday, December 30, at around 10am.

A spokesperson for the bus operator Stagecoach said: "We can confirm that one of our services was involved in an incident at 10am at Wharncliffe Side travelling towards Stocksbridge on Friday 30 December. Thankfully neither the driver, nor the three passengers on board were injured and (they) were able to continue with their journeys. Police attended the scene. We will be reviewing CCTV from the bus and working alongside the police to investigate the incident further.”

The incident is not understood to have affected other bus services in the area, which are operating as normal.

The aftermath of a bus crash on Main Road in Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield, on Friday, December 30, 2022