Westgate cycle lane ‘working well’ says council after questions raised over safety

A councillor has questioned the new layout of a major road through Rotherham, which requires drivers to enter the cycle lane when oncoming traffic approaches.

Westgate has been reconfigured into a single carriageway with cycle lanes on either side, requiring drivers to move into the cycle lane when oncoming traffic approaches.

The layout has caused concern over both driver and cyclist safety, and Councillor Paul Thorp has asked the council’s transport board if the layout is correct.

A spokesperson from Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council said that the road is ‘working well’, and it was designed to ‘provide cycling infrastructure proportionate to volume of traffic’.

The spokesperson added: “To support affordable and environmentally friendly travel, 400 metres of advisory cycle lanes on Westgate help extend the existing cycle route from the Sheffield City boundary near the Magna Science Adventure Centre on the A6178, through to Rotherham Town Centre.

“They indicate to drivers the distance they should leave when passing cyclists.

“Motorists use a single lane down the middle of the road, moving into the advisory cycle lanes when passing vehicles approaching in the opposite direction.

“The layout was developed to provide cycling infrastructure proportionate to volume of traffic with reference to national guidelines, whilst prioritising space for walking and maintaining access to businesses, which were highlighted to us during scheme development as priorities for Ward Members and the local community.

“Whilst new to Rotherham, the layout has formed part of Department forTransport design guidance since at least 2008, and successful similar schemes have been in place in the UK for as long as two decades.

“Observations undertaken to date indicate the layout was working well (notwithstanding an increase in traffic associated with displacement from the ongoing Centenary Way viaduct works).

“The scheme will be monitored post implementation, including being subject to a Stage three Road Safety Audit.