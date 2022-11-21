Wellgate and Broom Road cycle lane to go ahead
A scheme to create cycle lanes and narrow a roundabout are set to go ahead, confirmed the leader of Rotheham Council confirmed today.
A member of the public asked RMBC’s cabinet this morning what is planned for the “ill thought out” cycle lane on Broom Road, adding that the consultation closed last year.
The proposals would see the bus lane on Broom Road end before Clifton Roundabout, merging two lanes into one with a cycle track.
Dedicated cycle tracks will be created on Wellgate and Broom Road, between Hollowgate and Boswell Street, as part of the first phase of the scheme.
The member of the public said: “Was any notice taken of the consultation, and what changes have been planned?”
Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council said that RMBC is “still expecting something to go ahead,” but the consultation results have not yet been published.
Paul Woodcock, strategic director of regeneration and environment added: “It is an intention still to progress.”