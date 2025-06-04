South Yorkshire has been handed a £1.5 billion boost to improve public transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield and South Yorkshire are to get a new fleet of trams and ‘franchised’ buses, under a government programme described the biggest ever investment in buses, trams and local train infrastructure in city regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Josephs, Chief Executive at Sheffield City Council, described the boost as “game changing.”

Public transport in Sheffield and South Yorkshire is set for a huge £1.5 billion investment

“For years and years, the government have promised to upgrade transport across the north of the country and it's brilliant to see the latest commitment of money to the region and our city,” she said.

"£1.5 billion for South Yorkshire is truly game changing and will enable the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to press ahead with much-needed improvements to our tram system and will support our ambitions to extend the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The money will also support significant improvements to our buses, including brand new electric vehicles, under public control, helping to clean up the air we breathe at the same time.

“This is a fantastic moment for not only South Yorkshire’s transport but Sheffield’s as well. It will allow SYMCA (South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority), working with the City Council and other authorities in South Yorkshire, to take the bus and tram network truly into the 21st century, opening up the city and region for people of all ages for generations to come.”

Following the announcement, Diana Hirst, aged 82, from Dronfield Woodhouse, spoke passionately about the current bus system during a visit to the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter where you need to get to, you have a long walk to get there and that’s why I think people don’t want to come to the centre of the city. We need more buses,” said Diana.

She went on to say that she would also like to see the time restrictions lifted for Stagecoach buses. Currently people who are the holder of a Senior Pass can only use them between the hours of 9.30 am and 11pm, she claimed.