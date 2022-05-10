Twice a year, Streets Ahead, the organisation which carries out roadworks for Sheffield Council, closes one-mile sections of what is one of the busiest routes in the city to carry out essential highway maintenance.

The work includes cleaning highway gullies and signs, cutting back vegetation, checking lighting columns and removing litter.

Sheffield is set to see lane closures on the Sheffield Parkway and Mosborough Parkway this month

The closures only occur at weekends and mostly overnight when there is less traffic on the roads.

Kieron King, principal operations manager at Streets Ahead: “Highway maintenance like this happening on the Parkway is even more important on such a busy route in and out of the city. Even though it is routine, it takes a lot of time to organise, making sure we have all the teams we need working together, and that blue light services such as police and ambulance services know where we are, and which routes will be closed, when.”

Officials say clear on-street signage at the entry and exit points will show which roads and lanes are closed, and they advise people to take extra care when roadworks are taking place.

Mr King added: “We ask that everyone drives carefully and keeps to the speed limit, slowing down where necessary so that everyone, including our workers, stay safe.”

The next closures are planned for May 14 and 15 May, with lane closures overnight on the Sheffield Parkway in both directions from Prince of Wales Road to the city boundary on Saturday 14 and day-time partial closures on Sunday May 15.