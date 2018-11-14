VIDEO: Footage shows car speeding away from scene of fatal hit and run in Sheffield city centre

This is the moment a car was filmed speeding along Bramall Lane in Sheffield – moments after running over and killing a 28-year-old woman.

The woman died of her injuries and at a press conference this afternoon police have renewed their appeal for information about the incident which happened in the early hours of October 13.

The car was captured by CCTV speeding along Bramall Lane

A grey Fiat Bravo was travelling along St Mary’s Road, towards London Road, when it hit the woman who was a pedestrian crossing the road at approximately 1.55am.



The vehicle fled the scene and was later found burnt out in the Heeley area.

Police are yet to charge anyone in connection with the incident.

