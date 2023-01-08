Valley Centertainment: Trams in Sheffield delayed due to person 'requiring medical assistance'
Trams have been delayed in Sheffield this evening due to a medical incident.
By Robert Cumber
17 hours ago
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 8:27pm
Stagecoach Supertram tweeted shortly before 8pm today, Sunday, January 8, to say: “Due to a pedestrian requiring medical assistance around Valley Centertainment Yellow route and Tram Train services are delayed towards the city centre. Update to follow.”
Details of the medical incident are not known at this stage, and it is not clear how long the disruption is likely to last. We will attempt to bring you more information as we get it.
Stagecoach Supertram has since issued an update, saying at around 8.10pm that trams were now running but with ‘heavy delays’. “As a result of this the 20:00 Tram Train service from Cathedral towards Parkgate is cancelled. This service will restart from Arena towards Parkgate,” it added.
