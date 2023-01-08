Stagecoach Supertram tweeted shortly before 8pm today, Sunday, January 8, to say: “Due to a pedestrian requiring medical assistance around Valley Centertainment Yellow route and Tram Train services are delayed towards the city centre. Update to follow.”

Details of the medical incident are not known at this stage, and it is not clear how long the disruption is likely to last. We will attempt to bring you more information as we get it.