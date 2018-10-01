Two British cruise ship passengers killed during holiday bus trip

Two British women have been killed after being struck by a car as they alighted from a tour bus.

The pair were on an Authentic Arabia cruise operated by Fred Olsen and were killed during a trip to the Souq al Haffa in Salalah, Oman.

The accident happened in Salalah, Oman

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police issues terrorist attack advice to holidaymakers

A third Briton, a man, is in hospital in a stable condition following the crash which took place at 11am local time on Thursday, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines said.

Police said preliminary information suggested the driver did not have a licence and deviated from their lane.

READ MORE: Urgent foreign office travel advice issued for Greece after 60 are killed in wildfires

Oman's Ministry of Tourism said: "It is with deep regret that the Ministry of Tourism has learned of the accident that took place near the Haffa market in Salalah, which affected three British citizens and resulted in the death of two ladies, while a gentleman was injured and is in stable condition.

"The ministry would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of the two victims of this tragic and painful accident, and it wishes the injured a speedy recovery and a safe return to his home country.

"The ministry is liaising closely with all relevant authorities in order to provide assistance whenever needed."

READ MORE: Is it safe to travel to Italy? Latest advice following the earthquake and Genoa bridge collapse

The cruise departed Jordan on September 20 and will finish in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines said: "Further investigations into the accident are ongoing.

"The guests' families have been informed and arrangements are being made to reunite them with their loved ones.

"The safety of all guests and crew is Fred Olsen's utmost priority."

By Press Association Reporters