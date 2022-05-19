The planned action will cause major disruption to rail services across the North and into Scotland, with anyone intending to travel by TPE urged to plan ahead.

The train company is recommending people avoid travel on Sunday May 22 and travel either side of this date instead, with only a limited train service in operation.

Those planning on using TPE services to travel to a major event, such as one of the Premier League football games taking place on Sunday, are urged to seek alternative travel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A TPE Nova train

Engineering work by Network Rail will also be taking place between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday, with a replacement bus service running between Carlisle, Lockerbie Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Elsewhere on the rail network, a replacement bus service will also be operating between Doncaster and Scunthorpe and for those making onward connections towards Cleethorpes or Manchester Piccadilly should change at Doncaster or Scunthorpe.

Customers who need to make an essential journey by train should plan very carefully and check the services TPE is intending to run on the day at: tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike.

Bikes will not be permitted onboard TPE services on the strike day and anyone that does travel any available service should check before they travel and allow plenty of extra time as these trains will be very busy.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express: “Further strike action by RMT is set to disrupt customers journeys again on Sunday 22 May.

“While we are planning to run some trains on the day, this will only be a very small amount and we are asking customers to avoid travel unless it’s absolutely necessary.”