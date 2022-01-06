The operator is introducing new timetables from Monday, January 10 for routes across the north and into Scotland, including its South TransPennine service between Cleethorpes/Sheffield – Manchester Piccadilly/Airport.

It says it is cutting back timetabled trains to improve reliability for passengers as the service continues to be hit by Covid-related absences and industrial action.

The Cleethorpes/Sheffield – Manchester Piccadilly/Airport service will operate hourly during peak times in the morning and afternoon, and every two hours in the off-peak period.

To enable rolling stock maintenance and stabling, the last service of the day between Sheffield – Cleethorpes will operate as a rail replacement bus service.

Matthew Golton, TPE’s managing director, said: “While we are disappointed to be making these changes and reducing services, our priority is keeping people moving and providing a greater level of certainty for our customers.

“We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to journeys and call on our customers to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully –for any changes to train times.

“We will continue to regularly review these changes in line with the current situation.”

Customers have been advised to allow extra time and check the TPE website before they travel. They have also been advised that services at weekends may be affected by engineering works.

TPE also reminded customers of the need to wear face coverings both in trains and at stations, unless exempt.