Trams blocked at Hillsborough due to police road closure
Stagecoach Supertram has apologised to football fans trying to get home from Hillsborough this afternoon (August 14), explaining why trams are delayed in the area.
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 5:41 pm
A statement from Stagecoach said: “We apologise to football fans waiting to use our services to get away from Hillsborough.
"Due to a South Yorkshire Police road closure on Middlewood Road we are currently unable to move.”
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for information about the reason for the road closure.
Sheffield Wednesday beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0 at Hillsborough this afternoon.