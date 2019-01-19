Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham to be disrupted

Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham will be disrupted tomorrow due to engineering works.

Operator Stagecoach Supertram said there would be a reduced number of services on Sundays until Feburary 3.

A Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train. Picture: Marie Caley

Other trams will be unaffected by the works and will run a normal service.

For more information and to view the full timetable visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/news/yorkshire/2019/january/st-jan-19-engineering-works?hootPostID=39a576f18adf54375b716b82732e541c.