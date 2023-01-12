Northern Rail says it is selling ‘five million’ train tickets across South Yorkshire and the North starting at 50p in a flash sale this week.

The sale runs until 4pm on Friday (January 13) and is valid for travel between January 17 and March 10 on Northern services only.

At a glance, Sheffield passengers can take trips to Doncaster for £1.90 one way, while a day-out from Sheffield to York on Saturday, January 28, for a family of four with railcards will cost £10.90 in both directions.

Local routes available in the sale, in both directions, include:

– Sheffield to Hull – Doncaster to Hull – Sheffield to Doncaster – Barnsley to Sheffield – Sheffield to York – Sheffield to Lincoln

Further afield, routes across the train operator’s on sale, in both directions, include:

– Hull to Bridlington – Newcastle to Carlisle – Barrow-in-Furness to Manchester Piccadilly – Chester to Stockport – Blackpool South to Preston – Warrington Central to Liverpool Lime Street – Harrogate to Knaresborough

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p. We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

