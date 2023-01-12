Northern Rail has extended a flash sale on ‘five million’ train tickets across South Yorkshire and the North to include trips to Leeds starting at £3.

The sale runs until 4pm on Friday (January 13) and is valid for travel between January 17 and March 10 on Northern services only.

Some of the savings Sheffield passengers can pick up include trips to Doncaster for £1.90 one way, while a day-out from Sheffield to York on Saturday, January 28, for a family of four with railcards will cost £10.90 in both directions.

In the extended sale one-way tickets to Leeds with a railcard after January 30 start at £2.95. Meanwhile, a midweek trip to Manchester from Sheffield for a family of four with railcards can cost £13.90 one way.

Northern Rail is holding a flash sale for journeys to and from Sheffield in the North during winter starting at 50p a trip.

Great Northern Rail says the most popular Sheffield trips in the flash sale so far have been to Huddersfield and Hull.

Local routes available in the sale, in both directions, include:

– Sheffield to Hull– Doncaster to Hull– Sheffield to Doncaster– Barnsley to Sheffield– Sheffield to York– Sheffield to Lincoln– Leeds to Sheffield (from January 30)– Sheffield and Manchester (midweek)

Further afield, routes across the train operator’s on sale, in both directions, include:

– Hull to Bridlington– Newcastle to Carlisle– Barrow-in-Furness to Manchester Piccadilly– Chester to Stockport– Blackpool South to Preston– Warrington Central to Liverpool Lime Street– Harrogate to Knaresborough– Leeds to Nottingham (midweek)– Buxton to Stockport– Bishop Auckland to Middlesbrough

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p. We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

