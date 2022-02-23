Trains cancelled and delayed - because trolley left on Sheffield to Barnsley rail line
A railway line was closed this evening after a trolley was dumped on a major Sheffield railway line.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 5:36 pm
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 5:38 pm
Northern Rail have revealed the line between Sheffield and Barnsley had to be closed while they took acton to deal with the supermarket trolley, to prevent danger to rail users.
In the last few minutes, the operator has revealed that the line has re-opened – but has warned of cancellations and delays.
Northern said on social media: “Following a supermarket trolley on the track between Sheffield and Barnsley the line has reopened
“Services between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst we recover the service.”