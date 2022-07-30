Train strikes are expected to cause disruption for travellers to the Commonwealth Games

The Aslef union members and drivers from seven operators are walking out over pay during a 24-hour strike affecting train services across England including Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.

Travellers looking forward to the start of the English Football League season, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and a Lady Gaga concerted are likely to be affected.

The latest strike adds to a very difficult summer for passengers after a series of walkouts.

Affected train services include Arriva Rail London, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, and Heathrow Express.

Also no trains will be running on Southeastern while operators including Great Western Railway – which operates between England and Wales – and LNER will also have severely-reduced services.

The disruption to the London Overground and Greater Anglia will affect travel for the Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball in Tottenham and West Midlands Trains will only operate a shuttle between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International for the Commonwealth Games.

Passengers are advised to check the latest information before they travel and to allow extra time for their journey.

More strikes are planned in August by Aslef and the RMT union in the row over pay, jobs and conditions.