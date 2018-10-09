`

Train derails at Sheffield station

A train has derailed at Sheffield station this morning.

The incident is leading to huge delays with some services cancelled.

Several lines remained blocked meaning some trains can’t pass through the station.

Disruption is expected to last until at least lunchtime.

There is huge disruption at Sheffield station this morning following the derailment of a train

