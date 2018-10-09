Train derails at Sheffield station Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A train has derailed at Sheffield station this morning. The incident is leading to huge delays with some services cancelled. Several lines remained blocked meaning some trains can’t pass through the station. Disruption is expected to last until at least lunchtime. There is huge disruption at Sheffield station this morning following the derailment of a train Police appeal after 19-year-old motorcyclist dies in Snake Pass collision