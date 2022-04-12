South Yorkshire Police is asking motorists to avoid Trafford Way following the incident at around 9.45pm.

A closure is in place in both directions, and runs towards Doncaster town centre at the roundabout with Cleveland Street from the direction of the North Bridge Road junction.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area and surrounding streets as a result.

Trafford Road in Doncaster town centre is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.