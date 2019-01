Traffic lights at a major Sheffield junction remain out of action this morning.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said the signals at Hunters Bar roundabout at the junction with Sharrow Vale were out of action due to the traffic signal box being damaged.

Hunters Bar, Sheffield. Picture: Google

Motorists have been advised to drive with care and expect delays in the area.