And delays are expected on motorways due to two closures on the wider network.

Buses are running today from the Stagecoach Yorkshire depot, in Chesterfield, after a strike that had initially been planned for today was cancelled.

But due to staff shortages, Stagecoach Yorkshire says it will not be able to run the 54/ 54A journeys from Chesterfield at 7.48am or 8.54am, or the journeys from Clay Cross at 7.18am, 8.19am or 9.25am.

Bus passengers are facing more disruption today

Stagecoach East Midlands will not be operating the 99 service from Retford to Doncaster at 7.40am, Doncaster to Retford at 8.35am, Retford to Doncaster at 12.45pm or Doncaster to Retford at 1.35pm

And it will not be able run the service 43 from Chesterfield at 7.17am or the return journey from Sheffield at 8.42am, the 90 service at 7.32am from Yew Tree, the 8.50am from Staveley or the 9.47am from Yew Tree.

No cancellations have been reported by First South Yorkshire at present

National Highways Yorkshire says two motorway closures are likely to remain through this morning.

The A1M southbound has been closed from J51 to J50 because of a serious crash.

The M180 westbound was closed from J4 to J3 earlier due to an overturned HGV.