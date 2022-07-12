Queueing traffic is in place on A6109 Meadowhall Road, both ways at Weedon Street due to temporary traffic lights are in operation, causing delays in and out of Sheffield.
There is also queuing traffic on A6178 Sheffield Road, heading towards Carbrook and on Brightside Lane, towards Meadowhall.
Roads in the surrounding area including Broughton Lane; Attercliffe Road and Attercliffe Common are also experiencing delays.