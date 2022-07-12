Traffic alert: Temporary traffic lights near Meadowhall causing gridlock for motorists travelling in area

Motorists travelling near to Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre are experiencing severe delays this afternoon, due to temporary lights which have led to traffic gridlock.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:59 pm

Queueing traffic is in place on A6109 Meadowhall Road, both ways at Weedon Street due to temporary traffic lights are in operation, causing delays in and out of Sheffield.

There is also queuing traffic on A6178 Sheffield Road, heading towards Carbrook and on Brightside Lane, towards Meadowhall.

Roads in the surrounding area including Broughton Lane; Attercliffe Road and Attercliffe Common are also experiencing delays.

