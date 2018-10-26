Tracks being repaired following Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train crash

Engineers are repairing Sheffield Supertram tracks following a crash between a lorry and a tram-train.

Stagecoach, which operates the system, said it hoped to resume all routes later today following the works.

A lorry was in collision with a tram-train at the junction of Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road at around 3.30pm on Wednesday – the day the service launched.

In a statement, Stagecoach said: “Following the removal of the Supertram vehicle yesterday, a full assessment of the track has been carried out and engineers are working to repair a small piece of track that is damaged. Following this work it is hoped that services on all routes will resume later today.

“In the meantime Yellow services between are Cricket Inn Rd and Meadowhall and all Tram Train services remain suspended.

“Tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach/First buses and Northern Trains from Rotherham/Meadowhall.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”