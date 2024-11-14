Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An arterial route into Barnsley Town Centre will be reduced to one lane, in a bid to accommodate match day foot traffic.

Barnsley Council has been granted funding to narrow Kendray Street from two lanes to one so that the pavements can be widened.

The scheme will start the end of Tommy Taylor Bridge on Kendray Street, and aims to provide wider footpaths to accommodate matchday footfall travelling to Oakwell.

The council has been awarded almost £2m by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, to provide active travel links between the town centre, Metrodome Leisure Centre, and Oakwell football ground.

Key features include the installation of a new Toucan crossing over Kendray Street, at the foot of the bridge, along with widened footways along Kendray Street, the slip road onto Harborough Hills Road, and into Pontefract Road.

Footways will also be reclassified to allow shared use for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Signage will be improved to guide people to the Metrodome and Oakwell.