Town centre car park to be converted into school transport depot

Plans are underway to transform a Barnsley car park into a depot for the council’s home to school transport service.

Planning documents state the scheme involves re-purposing the John Street car park into a temporary base for approximately 12 staff members and 70 mini-buses. The redevelopment aims to address safety and capacity concerns at the Smithies Depot, where current conditions have raised health and safety issues regarding vehicle storage and staff working in increasingly cramped spaces.

The car park, which spans around 4,400 square meters, is currently used for public parking and accommodates approximately 100 vehicles, along with 8 electric vehicle charging points. The site is also home to a small, outdated brick building known as “The Base,” which previously housed a hair and beauty salon, as well as a training centre.

The new design will include 35 spaces for 7.4-meter-long mini-buses and 35 spaces for 5-meter-long mini-buses, ensuring that there is sufficient room for the fleet needed to serve the Home to School service. The existing parking spaces behind the building will be preserved for staff vehicles, with additional spaces for staff cars provided in the bus bays as buses are rotated for service use. The current EV charging points will remain on site for use by electric vehicles.