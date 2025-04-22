Tickhill Road speed limit to drop as major housing plan moves forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham Council has approved a proposed speed limit reduction on Tickhill Road, following the green light for a major new housing development.

The decision means the existing 50mph zone on Tickhill Road will be cut to 40mph over a 130-metre stretch just east of The Lumley Arms public house.

The move responds to changes in the surrounding environment, as a new residential development begins to reshape what was previously open land.

Outline planning permission has already been granted for a development of 185 homes on land to the north of Tickhill Road, behind the Lumley Arms. This means the council has agreed to the principle of building homes on the site, including details such as the access arrangements. However, the final layout, design, and appearance of the development — known as the “reserved matters” — have not yet been approved. These will need to be submitted and agreed before full construction can begin.

With homes on the horizon, the road’s character is shifting from semi-rural to built-up, prompting road safety engineers to reassess the speed limit in line with national guidelines issued by the Department for Transport.

A report by RMBC highways officers states that the new development will move the start of Maltby’s built-up area further east. It adds that a 40mph limit better reflects the environment drivers will be entering and enhances safety for all road users, including those moving into the new homes.

The report adds that the proposal received no objections during its consultation phase. South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, and local councillors all gave their support.

The cost of implementing the revised speed limit—including new signage and road markings—will not fall to the taxpayer. Instead, it will be covered by the developer, a standard practice where developers fund improvements to local infrastructure impacted by their projects.

Legal orders to formalise the change will be carried out by the council’s legal team, and construction on the road adjustments will align with the development timeline.

Residents can expect to see new signs going up later this spring, with the speed limit formally dropping to 40mph before summer.