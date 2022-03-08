Sheffield traffic: Three-vehicle crash on Manchester Road in Crosspool 'may have been caused by ice'
A three-vehicle crash which closed a major Sheffield road this morning may have been caused by the icy conditions.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:04 pm
Police and paramedics were called to reports of a collision on Manchester Road in Crosspool shortly before 9am today, Tuesday, March 8.
A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said three vehicles were understood to have been involved and it was believed ice on the road surface may have contributed to the crash.
South Yorkshire Police said it was a minor collision, with no one seriously injured.
