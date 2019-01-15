This is the offence overhead cameras will be used to catch motorists committing on the M1 near Sheffield

Cameras will soon be used to catch motorists driving in closed lanes on the smart motorway section of the M1 near Sheffield.

Highways England held a meeting with South Yorkshire Police to enable camera enforcement for drivers caught driving in lanes with a red X on the overhead gantries.

A stretch of the so-called 'smart motorway' in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said: “The lane closed sign is there for safety of all motorway users.”