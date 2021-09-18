This is how traffic was looking near Sheffield University this afternoon as students returned

Our photos show the traffic on the ring road near the university, and on Whitham Road, near Weston Park, also close to the university, and on the route to several halls of residence, at around 2.30pm, with traffic at that point appearing to be at normal levels.

It comes after Sheffield Council had warned motorists to expect heavy traffic over this weekend as the students returned.

Signs warning of delays as students arrive in Sheffield this weekend

Roadside matrix signs have been showing a warning message throughout today, stating: “University arrivals 18-19 September. Expect delays.”

There were concerns that the arrivals co-inciding with football traffic for the Sheffield Wednesday v Shrewsbury match may worsen congestion.

Sheffield City Council said yesterday that it was working with the city’s universities and South Yorkshire Police to make sure the return of students to the city goes as smoothly as possible.

It was expecting a busy weekend and congestion was predicted.

Traffic at the ring road near the university as students arrive in Sheffield this weekend

The council is aware of the hotspots and will be monitoring these closely. Traffic control will be in place on Saturday and Sunday to help manage busy times and hotspots, and keep traffic flowing as easily as possible.

Its partner organisations will also be sharing information throughout the weekend to support this.

People travelling into or through Sheffield, attending the football match or other events across the weekend are advised to plan ahead and allow extra journey time. The authority is encouraging people to use alternatives to their cars.

It is not yet known what traffic levels will be like tomorrow as arrivals continue.

Traffic levels outside Weston Park this afternoon as students arrive in Sheffield this weekend