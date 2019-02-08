These are the Sheffield bus service changes which come into force next month

Changes will be made to a number of bus services in Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley next month following a passenger consultation.

Almost 1,000 people gave their views in a South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive survey on how often and where services should run.

Sheffield Interchange.

The revised timetables will be brought in on Sunday, March 3, on services including X78, X1, M17, 10/10A, 31/31A, 32, 66, 74/74a, 135.

READ MORE: Rotherham duo quizzed over historical rape allegation

Stephen Edwards, SYPTE executive director, said: “Service changes that are shaped by passengers, wherever possible, help to make sure local bus partnerships can continue to meet community needs.

“Through the consultation we received feedback from customers and councillors and this has helped to inform the decisions made by the local bus partnerships.

“The changes aim to improve the frequency and punctuality of services on busy corridors, and provide better access to places of employment, education and hospitals.”

READ MORE: Court LIVE: Sentencing of killer stepdad found guility of murdering Sheffield todder

A new X74 service will also be introduced and run from Sheffield to Parkway Markets, Waverley and Tinsley Park.

The service will run up to every 15 minutes during the morning and afternoon rush-hours.

Changes in Rotherham, will coincide with the reopening of Rotherham Interchange, following a £12 million redevelopment scheme.

In Barnsley, service 227 will run to a revised timetable from March 3.

READ MORE: Charity condemns Sheffield toddler murderer who ‘horrifically disregarded responsibility’

A new 136 service will be introduced between Rotherham, Thorpe Hesley and Hoyland.

It will run hourly during the day Monday to Saturday.

For more information and full details of timetable and service changes visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/servicechanges.