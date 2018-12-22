These are the changes to bus and tram timetables in Sheffield over Christmas

Travel bosses in Sheffield have announced their timetable changes for the Christmas and New Year period.

First South Yorkshire and Stagecoach said bus services will run as normal on Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23.

Supertram services will also run as normal this weekend.

On Christmas Eve (Monday, December 24) both bus providers will run Saturday timetables with the last services departing at around 6pm.

Supertram services will also finish between 6pm and 7pm.

There will be no bus or tram services on Christmas Day (Tuesday, December 25).

Special bus services will run in Sheffield on Boxing Day (Wednesday, December 26).

Supertram will run a special service every 20 minutes between 6.30am and arouind 9pm from Halfway to Meadowhall and Middlewood to Meadowhall.

There will be no services to Herdings Park, Malin Bridge or tram-trains to Rotherham Parkgate on Boxing Day.

Buses and trams will run to a Saturday timetable from December 27 to December 29.

And a normal Sunday service will run on all services on Sunday, December 30.

On New Year's Eve (Monday, December 31) buses and trams will run to a Saturday timetable with last services departing at around 6pm.

First South Yorkshire will run special services only on New Year’s Day (Tuesday, January 1) but no Stagecoach services will run.

Supertram will also run a special service every 20 minutes between 6.30am and arouind 9pm from Halfway to Meadowhall and Middlewood to Meadowhall.

Buses will run to Saturday timetables between January 2 and 4 but trams will resume their normal timetables on January 2.

For more information visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com.