These are the bus services affected by Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday

Travel South Yorkshire said this will be in place from the start of service until 4pm, including Arundel Gate, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Charter Row, Moore Street and Ecclesall Road.

Sheffield's Half Marathon is due to take place on March 27, which coincides with this year's Mother's Day, and is dubbed the biggest event of its kind.

Thousands of runners will be taking part to raise money for charity in front of crowds of supporters. The route goes through the city centre, Ecclesall and Ringinglow.

The Sheffield Half Marathon organisers say there will be road restrictions and closures to all traffic.

Pedestrian and emergency service access will be maintained to all properties throughout the event.

Below are the affected services:

First South Yorkshire, Stagecoach Yorkshire: 120,

First South Yorkshire: 18,

First South Yorkshire: 1a,

Stagecoach Yorkshire: 2,

First South Yorkshire: 20,

First South Yorkshire: 24, First South Yorkshire, Stagecoach Yorkshire: 25,

Hulleys of Baslow: 257,

TM Travel: 30,

TM Travel: 30a,

First South Yorkshire: 41,

Stagecoach Yorkshire: 43, 44,

First South Yorkshire: 51,

First South Yorkshire: 52a, Stagecoach Yorkshire: 52,

First South Yorkshire: 56,

Stagecoach Yorkshire: 65,

First South Yorkshire: 8, Stagecoach Yorkshire: 7,

First South Yorkshire: 75, 76,

First South Yorkshire: 81, 82,

First South Yorkshire, Stagecoach Yorkshire: 83,

First South Yorkshire, Stagecoach Yorkshire: 86,

Stagecoach Yorkshire: 88,

First South Yorkshire: 95, 95a,

First South Yorkshire: 97, 98,

First South Yorkshire: x10, x1,

Stagecoach Yorkshire: x17.