The full list of operators offering £2 bus fares in Sheffield and across Yorkshire as cap confirmed for three months

A new £60 Government scheme will see fares for hundreds of bus routes across the region capped at £2.

By Lee Peace
6 hours ago

The scheme was introduced on January 1 and means 130 operators outside of London will now charge no more than £2 for a single ticket until the end of March.

A number of routes that run through Sheffield are included.

Here is every bus route in Yorkshire and the Humber that’s included in the £2 cap.

Buses in Sheffield.
Arriva Yorkshire

401, 408, 409, 415, 42, 476, 493, 5, 51, 64

Yorkshire Coastliner

14, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 194, 840, 843, CAS, A2

East Yorkshire Motor Services

2, 3, 4, 5, 5A, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 10, 11, 12, 12A, 12C, 14, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 45, 46, 54, 55, 55A, 56, 57, 63, 66, 66B, 71, 75, 75H, 78, 79, 88, 104, 105, 121, 121C, 122B, 124, 128, 129, 130, 135, 136, 142, 143, 145, 150, 152, 153, 154, 156, 183, 195, 196, 197, 199, 242, 277, 350, 360, 361, 550, 747, B1, B2, B5, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, 115, X7, X46, X47

First York

1, 2, 2A, 3, 4, 5, 5A, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 10A, 11, 12, 12A, 66, 67, 200, CB1

Harrogate Coach Travel Ltd

X1, X70, X52, 13, 16, 412

Hornsby Travel Services Ltd

4, 4C, X4, 6, 12, 94, 399

Lincolnshire Road Car Company/Stagecoach East Midlands

95, 97, 98, 99, 101, 106, 107, 291, 398, 100, 1, 2, 27, 29, 47, 47A, 51, 250, 455, 51B, 53A, 53B, 53, DRT, 3, 4, 5, 5M, 5S, 5W, 6, 7, 8, 8A, 8S, 9, 9S, 10, 10S, 12, 17, 20, 25, 50, 355, 255, 1C, 3B, 11, 13, 14, 16, 173, 180, 22, 277, 40, 41, 677, 79, 88, 99B, 15, 18, 19, 30, 31, 162, 533, 535, 12A, 1G, 31X, 56, B3, B4, M1, M2, 1N, 1B, 2N, 3N, M3, X6, DRT1, DRT2, 12B, 141, 151, 152, 153, 15A, 16A, 204, 210, 217, 218, 219, 23, 231, 23A, 23B, 240, 27X, 28, 28B, Pronto, 260, 350, 399, 560, 601, 103, 1A, 35, 60, 90, 59, 2A, 505, 57, 66, B1, B2, X57, SA, 19A, 209, 21, 42, 43, 619, 77, 77A

Reliance Motor Services

19, 19M, 29, 30, 30X, 30SE, 31X, 40, 70

Rosso

4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 153, 464, 481, 483, 743, 808, 844, 864, R3, V1

South Pennine Community Transport

351, 352, 357

Stagecoach Yorkshire

1, 2, 2a, 6, 7, 7a, 8, 8a, 9, 11, 12, 20, 21, 21a, 22, 22X, 25, 26, 26a, 27, 27a, 27b, 28, 28c, 32, 43, 44, 52, 57, 59, 59a, 57a, 61, 62, 66, 67, 67a, 67b, 67c, 72, 72a, H, 74, 75, 76a, 83a, 86, 88, 93, 95, 95a, 94a, 120, 130, 135, 136, 137, 201, 203, 208, 218, 218a, 219, 219a, 221, 223, 226, 408, 409, 410, 412, 416, 420, 422, 725, 783, X19

The Burnley Bus Company

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 852, M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, V1, V3, Wizz, X43

The Harrogate Bus Company

1, 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 2, 2A, 2B, 3, 6, 7, 8, 21, 24, 36, 59, S2, S3, S6, S8, X6

The Keighley Bus Company

64, 66, 72, 441, 873, 884

TM Travel

8, 8A, 9, 9A, 20, 21, 24A, 29, 30, 30A, 31, 41, 55, 81, 117, 142, 150, 181, 218, 252, X7, X54