The scheme was introduced on January 1 and means 130 operators outside of London will now charge no more than £2 for a single ticket until the end of March.
A number of routes that run through Sheffield are included.
Here is every bus route in Yorkshire and the Humber that’s included in the £2 cap.
Arriva Yorkshire
401, 408, 409, 415, 42, 476, 493, 5, 51, 64
Yorkshire Coastliner
14, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 194, 840, 843, CAS, A2
East Yorkshire Motor Services
2, 3, 4, 5, 5A, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 10, 11, 12, 12A, 12C, 14, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 45, 46, 54, 55, 55A, 56, 57, 63, 66, 66B, 71, 75, 75H, 78, 79, 88, 104, 105, 121, 121C, 122B, 124, 128, 129, 130, 135, 136, 142, 143, 145, 150, 152, 153, 154, 156, 183, 195, 196, 197, 199, 242, 277, 350, 360, 361, 550, 747, B1, B2, B5, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, 115, X7, X46, X47
First York
1, 2, 2A, 3, 4, 5, 5A, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 10A, 11, 12, 12A, 66, 67, 200, CB1
Harrogate Coach Travel Ltd
X1, X70, X52, 13, 16, 412
Hornsby Travel Services Ltd
4, 4C, X4, 6, 12, 94, 399
Lincolnshire Road Car Company/Stagecoach East Midlands
95, 97, 98, 99, 101, 106, 107, 291, 398, 100, 1, 2, 27, 29, 47, 47A, 51, 250, 455, 51B, 53A, 53B, 53, DRT, 3, 4, 5, 5M, 5S, 5W, 6, 7, 8, 8A, 8S, 9, 9S, 10, 10S, 12, 17, 20, 25, 50, 355, 255, 1C, 3B, 11, 13, 14, 16, 173, 180, 22, 277, 40, 41, 677, 79, 88, 99B, 15, 18, 19, 30, 31, 162, 533, 535, 12A, 1G, 31X, 56, B3, B4, M1, M2, 1N, 1B, 2N, 3N, M3, X6, DRT1, DRT2, 12B, 141, 151, 152, 153, 15A, 16A, 204, 210, 217, 218, 219, 23, 231, 23A, 23B, 240, 27X, 28, 28B, Pronto, 260, 350, 399, 560, 601, 103, 1A, 35, 60, 90, 59, 2A, 505, 57, 66, B1, B2, X57, SA, 19A, 209, 21, 42, 43, 619, 77, 77A
Reliance Motor Services
19, 19M, 29, 30, 30X, 30SE, 31X, 40, 70
Rosso
4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 153, 464, 481, 483, 743, 808, 844, 864, R3, V1
South Pennine Community Transport
351, 352, 357
Stagecoach Yorkshire
1, 2, 2a, 6, 7, 7a, 8, 8a, 9, 11, 12, 20, 21, 21a, 22, 22X, 25, 26, 26a, 27, 27a, 27b, 28, 28c, 32, 43, 44, 52, 57, 59, 59a, 57a, 61, 62, 66, 67, 67a, 67b, 67c, 72, 72a, H, 74, 75, 76a, 83a, 86, 88, 93, 95, 95a, 94a, 120, 130, 135, 136, 137, 201, 203, 208, 218, 218a, 219, 219a, 221, 223, 226, 408, 409, 410, 412, 416, 420, 422, 725, 783, X19
The Burnley Bus Company
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 852, M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, V1, V3, Wizz, X43
The Harrogate Bus Company
1, 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 2, 2A, 2B, 3, 6, 7, 8, 21, 24, 36, 59, S2, S3, S6, S8, X6
The Keighley Bus Company
64, 66, 72, 441, 873, 884
TM Travel
8, 8A, 9, 9A, 20, 21, 24A, 29, 30, 30A, 31, 41, 55, 81, 117, 142, 150, 181, 218, 252, X7, X54