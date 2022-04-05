The 11 top holiday destinations and most popular vacation spots in 2022, according to Tripadvisor

Using Tripadvisor for reference, we’ve picked out the most popular holiday destinations in 2022 and put them into this countdown.
How many have you ticked off your travel bucket list?
1. Barcelona
Barcelona comes in at eleventh on the list, famous for its exquisite beaches. If the seaside isn't your thing, you could always go and watch the football or immerse yourself in its vibrant nightlife.
Photo: JOSEP LAGO
2. Hurghada
Hurghada has quickly become Egypt's most popular tourist destination, even eclipsing the likes of Cairo and Sharm El-Sheikh. It's an extremely hot place with plenty of bars and nightclubs - if that's the sort of thing you're after, look no further than Hurghada.
Photo: KHALED DESOUKI
3. Paris
One of the cultural hubs of the world, there's no shortage of things to do in Paris. Famed for its divine cuisine and stunning locales (mainly the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre), you simply have to visit here at some point in your life. Oh, and there's also Disneyland for the kids!
Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
4. Istanbul
Istanbul is similar in many ways to Paris, with its abundance of vibrant culture, but is considerably warmer too. Istanbul has something for everyone - history, nightlife, hot weather and delectable food - what's not to love?
Photo: Burak Kara