Supertram to reduce services in Sheffield due to staff isolating

Stagecoach Supertam said there will be changes to their Yellow Route timetable beginning July 26 until further notice.

This means, the yellow route will move to a temporary timetable; up to every 15 minutes during the day, Monday to Saturday, and every 20 minutes at other times.

Blue route remains on a revised timetable; up to 15 minutes during the day Monday to Saturday and every 20 minutes at other times.

Stagecoach Supertram

Meanwhile, the purple route returns to its normal timetable, with trams every 30 minutes as tram trains remain at two services an hour.