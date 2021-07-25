Supertram to reduce services in Sheffield due to staff isolating
Tram operators in Sheffield have been forced to reduce their services following staff shortages from Monday, with drivers having to self-isolate due to close contact with a positive Covid case.
Stagecoach Supertam said there will be changes to their Yellow Route timetable beginning July 26 until further notice.
This means, the yellow route will move to a temporary timetable; up to every 15 minutes during the day, Monday to Saturday, and every 20 minutes at other times.
Blue route remains on a revised timetable; up to 15 minutes during the day Monday to Saturday and every 20 minutes at other times.
Meanwhile, the purple route returns to its normal timetable, with trams every 30 minutes as tram trains remain at two services an hour.
On Saturday, Northern Rail also announced travel disruption to its services after more frontline staff have either tested positive for the virus or been told to self-isolate during the past weeks.