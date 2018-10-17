Supertram services to be reduced when Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train launches

Sheffield Supertram has announced a number of changes to its timetables when the new tram-train link to Rotherham comes into operation.
There will be no purple route services from Herdings Park to Meadowhall on Sundays from October 25.
READ MORE: Decision due on Sheffield Christmas Market plans
Operator Stagecoach also said there would be ‘minor changes’ to the blue and yellow route timetables.
READ MORE: It’s coming home – new football stadium to be built in Sheffield
For more information visit www.stagecoachbus.com