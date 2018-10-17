Supertram services to be reduced when Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train launches

Sheffield Supertram has announced a number of changes to its timetables when the new tram-train link to Rotherham comes into operation.

There will be no purple route services from Herdings Park to Meadowhall on Sundays from October 25.

A number of timetable changes will come into force later this month.

Operator Stagecoach also said there would be ‘minor changes’ to the blue and yellow route timetables.

For more information visit www.stagecoachbus.com