Supertram services in Sheffield hit by Covid

Stagecoach Supertram says it has been hit by increasing numbers of staff self-isolating and has advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys where possible and to check for updates before travelling.

Tweeting at around 9am, it said: “Due to increasing numbers of staff needing to self-isolate, all services are now subject to delay, cancellation and alteration at short notice. Allow extra time for your journey if you can and check our Twitter feed for updates.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supertram services in Sheffield have been disrupted due to the number of staff self-isolating

It added that only one Tram Train an hour would be running today.

The announcement comes after Northern rail bosses again asked customers not to travel on certain routes in and out of Sheffield today due to staff shortages caused by crew members having to self-isolate.