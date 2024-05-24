Study into park-and-ride to ease hospital parking problems set to be released

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report into whether or not a park-and-ride system to serve Barnsley Hospital would be feasible has been completed.

The long-awaited report was first spearheaded by councillor Peter Fielding, and his successor, councillor Will Fielding, is now taking up the mantle of their father’s work.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet member for environment and highways, told yesterday’s full council meeting that the report is now complete, and will be released once it has passed through BMBC’s internal governance system.

BMBC agreed to undertake a feasibility study in July 2022 – and coincillor Higginbottom previously said the investigation was ‘taking longer than expected’.

Councillor Peter Fielding, who chaired a task and finish group into air quality two years ago, said a park-and-ride scheme may improve local air quality, and reduce congestion, and encouraged the council to look into the idea.

BMBC has long sought a solution to parking, air quality and congestion issues around Barnsley Hospital such as parking restrictions, but a cross-party group recommended that a park-and-ride system be investigated.

Coun Will Fielding asked when the study will be released during the meeting, and was told that there is no ‘concrete’ timeframe.

Coun Higginbottom said that the study is currently going through the council’s ‘internal governance process’, which includes reporting to cabinet for its consideration of the findings.

“We will then be in a position to release the report, and any actions that arise from it, to members and the wider public.