The rail provider is running a reduced service this Sunday (March 20) in response to a walkout by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

The rail operator has released an amended timetable that will see a significant reduction in available services.

But this is only the first of seven strike days by TransPennine Express (TPE) conductors will take place over consecutive weekends through until early summer on.

Strike action is set to take place on March 18 across TransPennine Express train services.

They are slated to take place every Sunday until April 3, after which point they will also take place on both Saturdays and Sundays until June 5.

Passengers’ tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER, ScotRail, Hull Trains and Transport for Wales. Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire. Some restrictions may apply.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express said: “This will be the sixth weekend that strike action by RMT will impact customers across our network, at a time when more and more are returning to rail and relying on our services to get them to work or to visit friends and family.

“Due to the strike, we will only be able to run a relatively small number of trains on Sunday, and are urging people to avoid travel and instead, travel either side of the strike day.”

The union says members are striking in protest “attack on wages” and diminishing enhancements.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement on March 4: “If you want to see an example of gross injustice, compare the treatment of essential key workers on the railways with the frankly revolting profiteering from the owners of TransPennine.

“Managers intone piously about disruption to passengers, but their companies are leeching millions out of our railways with the connivance of a callous government.