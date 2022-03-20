Strike action has been called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union in a row over pay, and more industrial action is planned over the next few weeks.

Because of the number of its employees who are RMT members, TransPennine Express (TPE) will be running an amended timetable today, with a limited amount of services in operation.

Customers are asked to avoid travelling today if possible.

Those who need to travel are urged to check the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries, and allow plenty of extra time as those trains that are running are expected to be very busy.

Bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE services today.

Further strikes by RMT members are also planned for March 27, April 3, 16, 17 and 30, May 1 and 4; and June 5.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TPE said: “This will be the sixth weekend that strike action by RMT will impact customers across our network, at a time when more and more are returning to rail and relying on our services to get them to work or to visit friends and family.

“Due to the strike, we will only be able to run a relatively small number of trains on Sunday, and are urging people to avoid travel and instead, travel either side of the strike day.”

For those making an essential journey today, TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train companies to help them get from a to b.

TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull-Brough/Doncaster only) and Transport for Wales services.