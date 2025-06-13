Stairfoot and Grange Lane in line for active travel upgrade to tackle traffic pinch points

Plans to improve a major transport route between Barnsley and Doncaster have taken a step forward with the approval of a £1.05 million development grant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding, signed off by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), will support the next phase of work on the Barnsley–Doncaster bus corridor, which aims to ease congestion and improve journey times.

The proposals would see major improvements to junctions and roads between Stairfoot Roundabout and the Alhambra Roundabout, via Grange Lane, Cundy Cross, Wombwell Lane, and Netherwood Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current outline includes 7km of new walking and cycling routes, 14 upgraded crossings, two new pedestrian and cycle bridges, seven new bus gates, and 12km of new or improved bus lanes.

The proposals would see major improvements to junctions and roads between Stairfoot Roundabout and the Alhambra Roundabout, via Grange Lane, Cundy Cross, Wombwell Lane, and Netherwood Roundabout.

The scheme, led by Barnsley Council, now has a total development grant of £3.1 million, drawn from the Transforming Cities Fund. It will fund detailed planning, modelling and consultancy work ahead of full business case submission.

SYMCA said the investment would support the region’s wider goals of reducing car dependency, improving public transport reliability, and backing inclusive economic growth. Legal and financial checks have been completed, and the funding will be formalised via a legal agreement with Barnsley Council.

Work will now continue on developing the business case and preparing the scheme for delivery, subject to future funding decisions.