Stairfoot and Grange Lane in line for active travel upgrade to tackle traffic pinch points

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plans to improve a major transport route between Barnsley and Doncaster have taken a step forward with the approval of a £1.05 million development grant.

The funding, signed off by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), will support the next phase of work on the Barnsley–Doncaster bus corridor, which aims to ease congestion and improve journey times.

The proposals would see major improvements to junctions and roads between Stairfoot Roundabout and the Alhambra Roundabout, via Grange Lane, Cundy Cross, Wombwell Lane, and Netherwood Roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current outline includes 7km of new walking and cycling routes, 14 upgraded crossings, two new pedestrian and cycle bridges, seven new bus gates, and 12km of new or improved bus lanes.

The proposals would see major improvements to junctions and roads between Stairfoot Roundabout and the Alhambra Roundabout, via Grange Lane, Cundy Cross, Wombwell Lane, and Netherwood Roundabout.placeholder image
The proposals would see major improvements to junctions and roads between Stairfoot Roundabout and the Alhambra Roundabout, via Grange Lane, Cundy Cross, Wombwell Lane, and Netherwood Roundabout.

The scheme, led by Barnsley Council, now has a total development grant of £3.1 million, drawn from the Transforming Cities Fund. It will fund detailed planning, modelling and consultancy work ahead of full business case submission.

SYMCA said the investment would support the region’s wider goals of reducing car dependency, improving public transport reliability, and backing inclusive economic growth. Legal and financial checks have been completed, and the funding will be formalised via a legal agreement with Barnsley Council.

Work will now continue on developing the business case and preparing the scheme for delivery, subject to future funding decisions.

Related topics:BarnsleyDoncasterWorkBarnsley Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice