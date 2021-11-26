First buses will still run, but some residents told The Star the strike, which is stopping the city’s Stagecoach fleet from operating for a week from Sunday, November 28, will impact on their plans and said they are looking at using taxis if they can afford them.

Vijayentee Mallah Ranjaya, of Meadowhead, is concerned about medical appointments. She said: “It will affect me because I do travel by bus quite a bit. I don’t drive or anything like that. It will affect me because I go to quite a few groups.

“I usually go out two or three time a week, and next week I’ve got two appointments at the hospital, one at the Royal Hallamshire and one at the Northern General. I don’t know how that is going to work out. I don’t think I can afford to go by taxi or anything like that.”

Judith Robinson, of Stannington, said: “I don’t think it would bother me so much – I don’t get a lot of buses, I have got to go to hospital on Monday, so whether that would be a Stagecoach bus? It will probably be a taxi.

“Obviously it’s going to worry a lot of people because they catch the Stagecoach bus. When they’re going on strike they don’t really think about other people, but I suppose these strikes are the only way they can get what they need.”

Barbara Metcalfe, of Gleadless, said she got Stagecoach buses a lot. She said: “There only every half an hour and sometimes they’re missing, so whether or not it will make any difference, I don’t know. This morning it was 25 minutes late. and I was stood there half an hour – a long time when it's cold like this week. It may cause me problems. There’s only that bus that goes down where I live.”

Others expect less trouble.

Linda Jennings, of Grenoside, said: “It doesn’t affect me really because I use the First buses where I live.”

Malcolm Smith, of Meadowhead, said the only Stagecoach bus that went past his area was the Chesterfield one, and he did not expect to be affected by the action.

